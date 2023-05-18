18-year-old man shot in San Francisco's Portola District

SAN FRANCISCO -- An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Portola District on Wednesday, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of San Bruno Avenue, where the victim was shot during a confrontation, San Francisco police said.



The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.



The suspect, believed to be a man in his early 20s, remained at large Thursday and police have not released a detailed description of him.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.