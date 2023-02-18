Watch CBS News
16-year-old boy arrested for armed robbery at Morgan Hill Target store

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

MORGAN HILL -- A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for an armed robbery at a Target store in Morgan Hill earlier this week, police said Friday.

The theft was reported around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the store on Cochrane Road, where a suspect allegedly walked out with several items without paying for them and was stopped by a security guard. The suspect then allegedly showed a handgun and made threatening statements and fled, according to police.

Officers identified the suspect as the 16-year-old boy and arrested him on Thursday. They later served a search warrant at his home and found several of the stolen items along with firearms and narcotics, police said.

The teen was booked into Santa Clara County juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of brass knuckles.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 7:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

