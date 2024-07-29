15-year-old girl killed in Hayward shooting

Hayward police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenage girl Sunday morning in the Harder-Tennyson neighborhood.

Around 11:15 a.m., officers were alerted to a report of a shooting near the 900 block of West Tennyson Road. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

She was sent to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead due to the severity of her injuries.

Police said that a second shooting victim was found near the 28000 block of Ruus Road. The victim, a 41-year-old Hayward resident, was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said it was unlikely that the victims knew each other.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Hayward police at (510) 293-7176 and refer to case no. 2024-41753.

According to police, this is Hayward's eighth homicide this year.