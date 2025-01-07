15 applicants line up to replace ousted Alameda County DA Pamela Price

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will have a list of 15 applicants to choose from when they take up the task of picking who should run the District Attorney's Office.

After the county's last top prosecutor, Pamela Price, lost a Nov. 5 recall election, the office is being temporarily run by Chief Assistant District Attorney Royl Roberts, who did not apply to take the job permanently.

The deadline for submitting applications ended Monday evening and it now falls on supervisors to select Price's replacement.

The next stage of the process starts Jan. 16 when the supervisors will pick finalists from the applicants.

After that, on Jan. 21, they will interview the finalists during a public meeting and then on Jan. 28 they will deliberate publicly and make their final selection with the intention of getting the new interim district attorney into the office by no later than Feb. 4.

Whoever the board selects will only serve until the next regularly scheduled election in 2026. The winner of that 2026 election will serve the rest of Price's term, which was extended to 2028 by a recent change in state law.

The candidates, many of whom have extensive current or past experience with the Alameda County office, include: