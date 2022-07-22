11 Toyota Prius catalytic converter thefts reported over 48-hour span in Daly City

DALY CITY – Police in Daly City are investigating after nearly a dozen catalytic converter thefts involving Toyota Prius vehicles took place last week, all of which took place within a 48-hour span.

According to a police department statement, at least 11 thefts were reported. The thefts took place between 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 and 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.

All of the vehicles targeted were Prius hybrids, with model years ranging from 2010 to 2015.

List of Catalytic Converter Thefts:

Victoria Street & Callan Boulevard between 10 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday (2012 Prius). Victoria Street & Simpson Drive between 11 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday (2010 Prius). 100 block of Wembley Drive between 11 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday (2012 Prius). 100 block of Victoria Street between 11 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday (2011 Prius). Wembley Drive and Penhurst Avenue between 11:00 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday (2012 Prius). Serravista Avenue & Derby Street between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 11:00 a.m. Friday (2010 Prius). 100 block of Serravista Avenue between 3 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday (2015 Prius). 0-100 block of Hampshire Avenue between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:30 a.m. Friday (2015 Prius). 7200 Mission Street between 3 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. Friday (2010 Prius). 100 block of Hampshire between 3 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Friday (2015 Prius). Victoria Street & Callan Boulevard between 9 p.m. Friday and 9:20 a.m. Saturday (2011 Prius).

Prius vehicles have been targets for catalytic converter thieves for years. In 2019, KPIX 5 reported on a rash of catalytic converter thefts involving the hybrid cars, leading to long waits for victims to get replacement parts.

Replacing a catalytic converter is also pricey, with parts and service costing thousands of dollars.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau offers several prevention tips including parking in a secure area, installing motion sensor lights in the front of one's home and installing an anti theft device for the catalytic converter on the vehicle.

Details about potential suspects were not released. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Daly City Police.