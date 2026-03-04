Bay Area nonprofit helping students succeed in higher education looks to expand statewide

Two Marin County women have been opening doors of opportunity for college students over the last 45 years. Their nonprofit has awarded over 80,000 students more than $113 million toward their higher education.

In her San Rafael office, Kim Mazzuca has framed photos reminding her of her life-changing work.

"To help spread joy through education is the greatest gift," Mazzuca said.

The gift began as the Marin Education Fund, an achievement and need-based scholarship program that Judy Edgar started in Marin County in 1981.

"I wanted to provide the opportunity for all students who wanted to go to college to have the means to do it," Edgar said.

That mission expanded to the entire Bay Area in 1999. Edgar helped hire Mazzuca as CEO to transform its focus.

"Capture the students who didn't think college was even possible for themselves," said Mazzuca.

The new mission came with a new name: 10,000 Degrees. It's a name with connotations beyond baccalaureates.

"It is the surface temperature of the sun. So, we thought a lot about energy, movement of light," Mazzuca explained.

The nonprofit is a light for 4,500 low-income students a year. More than nine out of 10 are first in their families to go to college.

Each student helped by 10,000 Degrees is supported with scholarships, financial guidance, and resources, to graduate with little or no debt.

Also, paid alumni mentors help students on campus navigate life.

The nonprofit's track record is remarkable: 80 percent of its students who start at a four-year college graduate with their bachelor's degree in six years.

That's compared to more than 60 percent for Cal State students. Growing up, Oscar Villalobos Campos never even considered higher education until 10,000 Degrees helped him get to and through college.

"I felt very supported. It saved me from feeling alone at times, and 10,00 Degrees accompanied me along the whole way," said the first-generation college graduate. "10,000 Degrees really changed the trajectory of my life."

Today, he's in graduate school to become a therapist for underserved families. And he's overseeing 10,000 Degrees' peer mentor program at his alma mater at Santa Rosa Community College.

And there's a ripple effect. Other members of his family, including his mother, enrolled in college.

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has noted the nonprofit's success, and in 2025, awarded the biggest donation in 10,000 Degrees' history.

"It was a total surprise to receive $42 million," Edgar smiled.

Mazzuca added, "It is not only a vote of confidence, but it is an invitation to us to do even more."

The nonprofit plans to use the transformational grant to award more scholarships and expand its program in California.

Edgar and Mazzuca are 10,000 degrees of grateful.

"I am incredibly impressed and satisfied with what we are doing," Edgar said.

"There's no greater joy than to see a young person thrive," Mazzuca said.

So, for closing the educational opportunity gap through 10,000 Degrees, this week's CBS News Bay Area ICON Award goes to Judy Edgar and Kim Mazzuca.