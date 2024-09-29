1 person and dog die in San Leandro apartment fire Sunday

SAN LEANDRO -- One person and a dog died Sunday in a San Leandro apartment complex fire, according to authorities.

At about 3:23 p.m., the Alameda County Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire in an apartment in the 14600 block of Washington Avenue.

The entire apartment was engulfed in flames, according to the fire department. Three people were inside at the time and two managed to escape. One person and the family dog succumbed to the blaze and died.

Overall, the fire damaged four apartments and displaced 12 people. The displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.