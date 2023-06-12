1 killed Sunday in Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO -- A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Vallejo.

Police said they responded at 7:29 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Simonton St.

Officers found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the man to a local trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

This is Vallejo's eighth homicide in 2023.

Anyone with information about the can contact Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425 or Stephanie.Mcdonough@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 805-1359 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net