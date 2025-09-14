1 person detained after shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin
One person was detained after one person was shot in the Tenderloin in San Francisco on Sunday evening, police said.
San Francisco police said officers responded around 6:30 p.m. at Golden Avenue and Turk Street.
One gunshot victim was found at the scene and was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
According to police, a person matching the suspect description was later detained by Bart police officers in Oakland.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.