1 dead in solo vehicle crash on Highway 580 in Oakland

At least one died in a crash Tuesday night on eastbound Interstate 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 11 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a solo vehicle collision on eastbound I-580 near the MacArthur Boulevard offramp. The officers learned that a pickup truck veered off the highway, and run over a fence in the area of Porter Street and Maybelle Way.

The CHP said that around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a coroner was called to confirm the fatality.

There were no further details about the crash given immediately. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

