1 dead in San Anselmo house fire Wednesday night

One person died in a house fire in San Anselmo on Wednesday night, according to the Ross Valley Fire Department.

The three-alarm fire was reported at 9:41 p.m. at 50 Hillcrest Court, where firefighters arrived to find flames coming out of the second story of a two-story hillside home, Battalion Chief Gavin Illingworth said.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire at 10:51 p.m. and found the victim dead inside the home, Illingworth said. The person's identity has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Ross Valley Fire Department serves the communities of San Anselmo, Ross, Fairfax and Sleepy Hollow in Marin County.