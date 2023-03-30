1 dead in I-580 freeway shooting; All eastbound lanes reopened

OAKLAND -- One person was dead after a late Wednesday night shooting and crash on I-580 in Oakland led to the closure of all eastbound lanes for more than 6 hours.

The California Highway Patrol said a call came in reporting a crash on the busy East Bay freeway near Park Blvd. around 10 30 p.m.

Arriving officers discovered the lone occupant suffering from several gunshot wounds inside the bullet-riddled vehicle that had crashed into the center barrier. The victim -- a man in his 50s -- was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators said it wasn't clear if the man was shot on the freeway or elsewhere.

"Rightfully so, people should be concerned (about the high number of freeway shooting)," said CHP Lt. Tyler Carlton. "The California Highway Patrol is extremely concerned. It's our mission to provide safety, service and security to the motoring public."

All lanes of the I-580 were shutdown as officers searched the freeway for any evidence related to the shooting. The coroner also removed the victim whose identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The CHP said it was looking for a red Chrysler vehicle. No other details were immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.