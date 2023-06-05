1 dead in fiery early morning crash in San Jose

Fatal crash and fire near Meridian Ave in San Jose

Fatal crash and fire near Meridian Ave in San Jose

Fatal crash and fire near Meridian Ave in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- One person died early Monday morning when their vehicle careened off a San Jose street, slammed into a tree and erupted into a fireball.

San Jose police said officers responded to reports of a crash at 1:26 a.m. near Meridian Avenue and Woodruff Drive. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames after striking a tree.

One person was declared dead at the scene.

Meridian Avenue was closed from Redmond Avenue to Oakglen Way as of 4:45 a.m. Drivers were asked to use other routes if possible.

Cause of the crash remained under investigation.

The identity of the crash victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.