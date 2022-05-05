1 dead, dozens displaced in Mountain View apartment building fire

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) -- A two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Mountain View Wednesday killed a resident and injured four others, authorities said.

The fire burned at The Regency apartment building at 333 Escuela Avenue just east of Rengstorff Park. The Mountain View Fire Department said units responded at about 1 p.m. and found an active fire coming from the kitchen of a second-floor apartment in the three-story building.

Additional firefighters from the Palo Alto, San Jose and Santa Clara County fire departments arrived to help search the complex for victims. Five people were treated at the scene for injuries, one who was later taken to the hospital where the person died from the injuries.

One firefighter was also treated at the scene for a dog bite suffered while he was rescuing the dog, the fire department said.

Traffic on Escuela Avenue was closed in both directions while firefighters battled the fire and performed mop-up operations.The fire was extinguished and everyone accounted for by 2:42 p.m., the fire department said.

At least 50 residents were displaced by the fire and damages were estimated to be around $700,000.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.