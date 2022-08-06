Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 3 wounded in Oakland overnight shootings

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 11:34

OAKLAND -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday.

Oakland police said the homicide marks the city's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 homicides.

The fatal drive-by shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland's Uptown district. A  35-year-old Pittsburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two others -- a woman and a man, both from Berkeley -- were also wounded and  in stable condition at the hospital.

Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.

The  25-year-old Alameda man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening.

 Police will not share the Pittsburg man's identity until his family can be notified.

The two shootings do not appear to be related.  Police were still trying to determine motives for the shootings. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950. 

First published on August 6, 2022 / 11:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.