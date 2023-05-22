1 dead, 3 injured in wrong-way crash in San Jose intersection

SAN JOSE -- One person was killed and three others were severely hurt in a two-car crash in a San Jose intersection Sunday afternoon involving a wrong-way driver, police said.

The collision happened at around 1:38 p.m. at Leigh and Fruitdale Avenues just south of Interstate Highway 280 near San Jose City College. San Jose Police said investigators determined a man driving a white 2011 Toyota Corolla was heading south in the northbound lanes of Leigh Ave. when he hit a gray 2010 Toyota Prius heading north on Leigh as it entered the Fruitdale Ave. intersection.

The Prius was occupied by a man who was driving, a woman and a juvenile male. The man was pronounced dead at the scene; the woman and the boy were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Corolla also suffered life-threatening injuries. All three of the people injured were later stabilized.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the collision were still under investigation and a determination of criminal charges were pending.

The identity of the deceased driver was withheld pending notification of his family.

It was the 14th fatal collision and the 15th traffic death of 2023.

Police asked anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.