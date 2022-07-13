1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- An overnight triple shooting in downtown Oakland left one person dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. on 19th Street between Broadway and Telegraph Ave. Oakland police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and 911 calls about the shooting on the 450 block of 19th St.

Officers arrived to find three victims had been shot. Medics arrived at the scene but one man, an Oakland resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims were identified as a female San Leandro resident and a female Tracy resident, police said. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Further identification of the male victim is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

Oakland police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.