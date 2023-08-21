1 dead, 1 injured in separate early-morning shootings in Oakland

One person was killed and another severely wounded in two early morning shootings Sunday in Oakland.



Police received a call just before 3 a.m. about a shooting in the area of 17th Street and San Pablo Avenue. Police and medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.



The victim's name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification to next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.



Just about 90 minutes before the fatal shooting, police received a call around 1:30 a.m. of a shooting near E. 15th Street and 20th Avenue.



Arriving officers found a victim with at least one gunshot wound and provided aid until medical personnel arrived. The person was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition, police said Sunday night.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.