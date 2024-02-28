Watch Live: Public memorial underway for 3 fallen Burnsville first responders

Watch Live: Public memorial underway for 3 fallen Burnsville first respondersget the free app
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The three first responders killed in Burnsville earlier this month are being honored at a public memorial on Wednesday.
Thousands are expected to attend the joint funeral for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and paramedic Adam Finseth. The service is taking place at Grace Church in Eden Prairie starting at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a procession.
HOW TO WATCH: WCCO News will begin coverage on CBS News Minnesota at 10:30 a.m., with TV coverage beginning at 11 a.m.
Though many people want to show support, not everyone can attend due to limited seating and parking. Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville is an overflow spot to watch a livestream of the funeral.
Organizers say the best way to honor the fallen heroes is to watch the livestream and procession routes.
After the funeral, the procession will leave Grace Church, travel south on Highway 169 and pass by three locations in Burnsville: Burnsville Fire Station Number 2, the police department and Prince of Peace church.
Shannon Gooden fatally shot the three first responders during a standoff in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, authorities said. Gooden then died by suicide, according to the medical examiner's report.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the confrontation.
Klobuchar on Burnsville memorial: "In the wake of tragedy, we must come together"
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar issued the following statement after the memorial service of the three fallen officers:
Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth exemplified the meaning of public service. They answered the call for help and saved the lives of seven children. Today, we honor and remember them as heroes who selflessly served their community. In the wake of this tragedy, we must come together to support their loved ones and the Burnsville Police and Fire Departments as they mourn the loss of these three brave first responders.
Procession begins soon, will travel to Burnsville
With funeral proceedings concluded, a procession will begin soon and head from Grace Church in Eden Prairie to Burnsville.
From the church, the procession will head southeast on Pioneer Trail to Highway 169. Then, it will travel south on the highway before getting on eastbound Highway 13.
After the procession reaches County Road 11, it will then begin to stop at three key locations: Burnsville Fire Station Number 2, the police department and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Watch: Last call given for fallen first responders
Among the most dramatic moments of the memorial service was the "last call" given for the fallen officers, retiring their badge numbers, followed by an emphatic moment of silence.
"These men responded together, laid down their lives for one another, and died doing what they were called to do. The citizens of Burnsville will forever be in their debt. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten."
Memorial coverage continues on CBS News Minnesota
TV coverage of the public memorial has ended, but continuing coverage will be available on CBS News Minnesota.
As of 1:15 p.m., guests at Grace Church in Eden Prairie are making their way outside to continue the honors of the three fallen responders. The honors will include the firing of three volleys, taps and a fly over.
Honors outside will be followed by a procession, which is expected to begin around 2 p.m.
NOTE: A replay of the memorial will air on CBS News Minnesota at 7 p.m.
Bell service honors fallen responders
The sounding of a bell is a tradition of the fire department and police departments. A bell was sounded during the public memorial for the three fallen first responders.
"Weary to my bones": Chaplin offers meditation, comfort to first responders at memorial
Burnsville Chaplain Mark Patrick delivers words in honor of fallen first responders Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge and Adam Finseth.
Friends, coworkers describe Burnsville first responders' sense of humor, love of family, and heroic actions
Coworkers of the three first responders spoke at the memorial, recounting memories of their fallen friends.
Officer Pete Mueller, who began his career at the Burnsville Police Department alongside Matthew Ruge, described their early days at the department together. They started in 2020, during a pandemic and unrest, and worked the same shift.
"His sense of humor and unwavering desire to make a difference immediately earned my respect," Mueller said.
Ruge had a lot of nicknames —"Roguie" and "the Book," among others — because of his tendency to go rogue and self-assign calls outside of his area, yet stick to procedure. He wanted to respond to difficult calls, Mueller recalled, including the one on Feb. 18.
"He was extraordinarily heroic that morning," Mueller said. Ruge negotiated for several hours and bought his fellow officers time to manage the situation. Mueller noted how Ruge worked to bring his partner Paul Elmstrand to safety, even though he had been shot himself.
"At the same time, it is also true that Ruge left us with remarkable gifts. For example, I noticed I'm saying 'I love you' a lot more this past week and a half. And I'm hearing 'I love you' a lot too," he said.
Deputy Chief Matt Smith with the Burnsville Police Department spoke next, recounting Elmstrand's sense of humor and love for his family.
"He had a laugh that was infectious," Smith said, joking that Elmstrand sometimes liked to laugh at his own jokes. He was an avid watcher and re-watcher of The Office, and had memorabilia from the television show strewn across his desk at work.
Elmstrand was also dedicated to honoring other fallen first responders, he said. He had recently been selected to be a member of the Law Enforcement Memorial Association's honor guard, and he liked to practice formations in his living room.
Burnsville Fire Captain Brandon Johannsen then described firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth's quiet courage, genuine concern for the wellbeing of others, and boundless compassion.
"He possessed an innate ability to put others' well-being above his own, always ensuring that everyone around him felt seen, heard, and cared for," Johannsen said.
At the same time, Finseth was a jokester, who helped lighten the mood at work with his witty remarks, Johannsen added. And while he was committed to his work, he was most of all, committed to his wife and two children.
"He talked about you every day at work, when he was not with you," Johannsen said to Finseth's children. "We can talk about him and remember the good times whenever you want."
The eulogies concluded with speeches from Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz and Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann.
"To our fallen heroes. Thank you. We miss you," Schwartz said.
"It feels cruel. There are no words to provide sufficient comfort. All we can do is promise you our support. And we assure you that we will forever be by your side," she said to the families of Ruge and Elmstrand.
Jungmann highlighted Finseth's dedication, honor and integrity.
"Adam was always working to improve himself. Being a firefighter-paramedic was not enough for him," he said. Finseth always wanted to serve others, and he did so honorably, he said.
Wounded sergeant speaks at funeral for 3 fallen Burnsville first responders
A wounded Burnsville police sergeant paid tribute to three fallen first responders at their public memorial Wednesday.
Sgt. Adam Medlicott, 38, was among the speakers at the memorial. He said he was fortunate to see both Elmstrand and Ruge go "full circle" in their careers as police officers.
Medlicott said he didn't know Finseth well, but said he was witness to Finseth's heroic actions that day.
Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz thanks community for their support
"Your presence, caring actions and kind words continue to give us strength and hope for the days ahead. I offer my condolences on behalf of our city council, our city manager and the entire state of the city of Burnsville, to the families and friends of our fallen heroes," Kautz said to the gathered mourners.
Kautz has served as mayor of Burnsville since 1995, and was selected to serve as the 68th president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
One of the weapons used was straw purchase
One of the guns used by Shannon Gooden in a deadly Burnsville standoff earlier this month was a straw purchase made through a local firearms shop and range in January.
WCCO Senior Investigative Reporter Jennifer Mayerle has confirmed that the firearm, an AR-15 lower receiver, was a transfer purchase from The Modern Sportsman in Burnsville.
A straw purchase is when somebody legally buys a gun for someone else who is prohibited from owning one, such as a person convicted of a felony that's a violent crime. It is a crime to commit a straw purchase, according to Minnesota law; it's considered a gross misdemeanor.
Former Gov. Mark Dayton arrives, alongside current Gov. Tim Walz
Former Gov. Mark Dayton doesn't make many public appearances of late, but he arrived at the memorial service Wednesday morning, alongside current Gov. Tim Walz.
At the end of the last session, Walz signed a number of gun control bills into law. One created a "red flag" law, allowing family members, spouses, roommates, or law enforcement to ask a court to suspend someone's access to guns if a judge determines they're in significant danger of harming themselves or someone else. The second expanded background checks to private gun transfers.
Near the end of his term as governor, Dayton established a Council on Law Enforcement and Community Relations to "identify strategies to improve relations between Minnesota communities and law enforcement officers, review best practices, and recommend specific reforms."
"It is essential that Minnesota's law enforcement and criminal justice systems work for all Minnesotans, including both our law enforcement officers and the communities they bravely serve," Dayton said. "This Council is an important first step to ensuring greater trust, safety, and justice for all Minnesotans. I look forward to receiving the Council's recommendations."
Law enforcement wives, widows and loved ones prepare 4,000 roses ahead of memorial service for Burnsville first responders
The day before the funeral, the nonprofit Backing the Blue Line hosted women at a Savage fire station to prepare 4,000 roses for the memorial.
The roses will be given outside the service for officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth.
Memorial speakers include wounded officer, Burnsville mayor
The program for the memorial service was released on Wednesday morning.
After a welcome and invocation, Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz will speak, along with Sgt. Adam Medlicott, who was injured in the shooting that killed the three first responders.
The eulogies will be delivered by officials, including Burnsville Police Chief Tayna Schwartz and Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann.
After scripture readings delivered by family members of the slain officers, Chaplain Mark Patrick will deliver prayers and benediction, followed by a firefighter's prayer and bell service. The memorial will end after a rendition of "Amazing Grace," flag fold, last call, retirement of colors, and a recessional.
Caskets arrive; Grace Church parking is full
The caskets for the three officers killed in Burnsville are arriving to the sanctuary at Eden Prairie's Grace Church.
Thousands are expected to attend the joint funeral for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and paramedic Adam Finseth.
As of 10:30 a.m., officials said that the parking lot at Grace Church had already reached capacity. Prince of Peace in Burnsville remains an overflow livestream viewing spot.
Road closures, traffic impacts
The processional will leave Grace Church, travel south on Highway 169 and pass by three locations in Burnsville: Burnsville Fire Station Number 2, the police department and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Seating and parking are limited, so Prince of Peace will be an overflow livestream viewing spot.
Traffic, congestion and delays are expected to make Wednesday tricky for supporters. Weather is also a factor, as the Twin Cities are in the midst of a temperature drop and light snowstorm that could impact the morning commute.
The following roads will be closed roughly between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday:
- Pioneer Trail from Eden Prairie Road to Mitchell Road will be fully closed
- Southbound Mitchell Road will be closed to through traffic from Blakeney Road to Pioneer Trail
- Mitchell Road will be fully closed south of Pioneer Trail
- Eden Prairie Road will be fully closed from Pioneer Trail south through Spring Road to Prospect Road
- Charlson Road will be closed to through traffic from Liatris Lane to Spring Road
- During the procession, crossing Pioneer Trail from any streets east of Grace Church will not be possible
To see a map of the traffic impacts and alternate routes, click here. School is canceled in Burnsville on Wednesday due to the road closures.