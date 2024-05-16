Trump trial live updates as Michael Cohen begins 3rd day of testimony

Trump trial live updates as Michael Cohen begins 3rd day of testimonyget the free app
The fifth week of Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York is ending as it began: with the former president's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen on the stand.
Cohen, the key witness in the case against Trump, is facing questioning from Trump's defense attorneys about his record of lying under oath in different cases.
Todd Blanche, Trump's lead lawyer, peppered the former lawyer with questions about his conviction for lying to Congress and his admission that he lied to a judge during sentencing for a number of federal crimes in 2018.
He also played clips of Cohen talking about Trump last year, around the time Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan.
"I truly f--king hope that this man ends up in prison," Cohen was heard saying in one clip. "You better believe I want this man to go down and rot inside for what he did to my family."
Under questioning from the prosecution earlier this week, Cohen said he hoped Trump would protect him from federal charges if he remained loyal and lied about a $130,000 "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Cohen has testified that Trump approved of a plan to reimburse Cohen for the payment over the course of the following year.
Prosecutors walked jurors through the 34 business records they say were falsified to cover up the payment to Daniels, showing the invoices, vouchers and checks that correspond to each felony charge Trump faces. The former president has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Cohen will be their last witness. Blanche told the judge, Juan Merchan, that he is not sure if Trump will testify on his own behalf, or if they'll call any witnesses at all. The court is not meeting on Friday.
Trump paying close attention to Cohen's testimony
Trump has been as engaged as he's ever been during this trial as Blanche hammers away at Cohen's credibility, confronting him with lies, and instance after instance when Cohen changed his tune about various details.
Smirking at times, Trump is watching Cohen for minutes at a time, and leaning in to look at exhibits that include text messages between Cohen and others.
Cohen admits to lying to judge before sentencing on 2018 charges
Continuing his line of questioning, Blanche asked Cohen about admitting to tax evasion and bank fraud charges in 2018, and his subsequent contentions that he should not have been charged in the first place.
"I have stated again, that I never — that I don't dispute the facts of the case, but that I should not have been prosecuted," Cohen said.
Blanche asked if Cohen had since said he believed the judge, William Pauley III, was "in on it," referring to a scheme to pressure him into entering a guilty plea. Cohen said he does. Blanche then asked if he knows Pauley is deceased. Cohen said he does.
Cohen admitted to Pauley that he knew the information he submitted to a bank to obtain a line of credit would be used when making a decision about his application. On the stand, Cohen said he was lying when he said that.
"Did you tell Congress, either the House or the Senate, that actually you lied to Judge Pauley?" Blanche said.
"I did not," Cohen answered.
"Do you think Judge Pauley would have liked to know that you had lied to him?" Blanche later asked.
"I'm certain he would have," Cohen said.
Blanche reminds jury about Cohen's history of lying under oath
Trump's attorney went through the times that Cohen has acknowledged lying under oath, dating back to 2017. He pleaded guilty the next year to lying to Congress about discussions over a Trump real estate deal in Moscow. Cohen also acknowledged lying to federal investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller's office.
Blanche asked Cohen if he thought the oath, and its meaning, changes depending on the venue Cohen is in. He asked Cohen about his earlier testimony that he accepted responsibility for his actions but also said he was lying to protect Trump. Cohen reiterated that he takes responsibility.
But Blanche also got Cohen to acknowledge that he didn't think he should have been charged with some of the federal crimes he faced in 2018, including tax evasion charges related to his investments in New York City taxi medallions.
"You felt that you did not engage in tax fraud but you had to plead guilty to protect your wife and family?" Blanche asked.
"Correct," Cohen said.
Cohen mostly gave one-word answers as Blanche reminded the jurors about Cohen's history of dishonesty under oath.
Trump lawyers play Cohen's podcast: "You better believe I want this man to go down"
Blanche played two clips from Cohen's podcast in 2023, in which he thanked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing charges against Trump.
"I truly f--king hope that this man ends up in prison," Cohen is heard saying in the audio. He said the charges would not bring back the year that he "lost" behind bars but said, "You better believe I want this man to go down and rot inside for what he did to my family."
Cohen sounded energetic in the podcast clip, especially compared to his monotone cadence heard as he testified.
Cohen faces questions over when he heard about Trump indictment
Blanche asked Cohen about his contacts with Jeremy Rosenberg, a detective who worked with the district attorney's office. Cohen said he texted with Rosenberg last year around the time when Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury.
Blanche showed him some of the texts, and asked if Rosenberg had told Cohen that the indictment had been returned before it was unsealed. Cohen said he learned about the indictment from the story in the New York Times, not the detective.
Trump's attorney asked Cohen about comments he made about having "Goliath on his back," before the indictment was made public. Cohen acknowledged that Rosenberg complimented him about his TV appearances.
Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger objected to Blanche's questions at several points, with mixed success.
The grand jury approved the indictment against Trump on March 30, 2023, and Trump's attorneys soon confirmed that he had been charged. The district attorney's office also confirmed the news in a statement. The indictment itself wasn't unsealed until April 4, when Trump was arraigned on the charges.
Cohen back on the stand as Blanche resumes questioning
After the sidebar, Blanche got the day's questioning started with Cohen on the stand. He began by asking Cohen about his contacts with a detective who works with the district attorney's office.
Judge advises jurors they may need to meet next Wednesday
Merchan apologized to jurors for the lengthy sidebar that held up proceedings this morning and then informed them that there may be a need to work next Wednesday, which is usually the day that this trial breaks.
The judge instructed jurors to let the court deputy know if they are available, or if convening next Wednesday would be a hardship.
Court is expected to end early today at 4 p.m. because one of the jurors has a prior obligation, according to Merchan.
Another lengthy sidebar to start the day
For the second day in a row, proceedings began with a lengthy sidebar. Trump attorney Todd Blanche and prosecutor Susan Hoffinger could be seen animatedly arguing among a collection of nearly every lawyer in the room.
On Tuesday, during another sidebar that began the day, the transcript shows prosecutors told the judge that Cohen would be their last direct witness. Trump's lawyers said they were unsure if they'd call an expert witness, Trump, both or neither.
We'll update further as soon as the transcript of the hushed 17-minute conversation at the bench is available later today.
"I apologize for all the whispering, I think we're ready to get started," Merchan said, adding that the attorneys had to "go over" something.
GOP lawmakers accompany Trump to court
Trump strode into court just before 9:30 a.m., his shoulders hunched and a stern look on his face, with the biggest entourage yet trailing behind him.
Several Republican members of Congress are joining the former president in court, the latest in a line of GOP officials who have come to show their support for the party's presumptive presidential nominee.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Anna Paulina Luna, Andy Biggs and Bob Good were among the group of members seen at the courthouse as Trump arrived.
Back in Washington, the House Oversight Committee delayed a planned hearing "to accommodate members' schedules," a committee aide said.
Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott joined Trump in court last week, which seemingly kicked off the trend. Following Scott's visit, Vivek Ramaswamy, Rep. Byron Donalds and Sens. J.D. Vance and Tommy Tuberville have attended in recent days.
House Speaker Mike Johnson also came to the courthouse but did not enter the room.
During their visits, Trump's allies have spoken to the media and come to the former president's defense.
Earlier on Thursday, Boebert posted on X: "They may have gagged President Trump. They didn't gag me. They didn't gag the rest of us."