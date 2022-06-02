Jury awards millions of dollars to Johnny Depp in libel suit; Amber Heard wins less in countersuit

Advertise With Us

Jury starts deliberations in lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Jury starts deliberations in lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Jury awards millions to Johnny Depp, less to Amber Heard in libel suits

Jury awards millions to Johnny Depp, less to Amber Heard in libel suits

Jury awards millions to Johnny Depp, less to Amber Heard in libel suits

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On