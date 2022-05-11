Coastal Fire: At least a dozen homes burning in Laguna Niguel

Coastal Fire: At least a dozen homes burning in Laguna Niguelget the free app
A wind- and terrain-driven fire chewed through brush in Aliso Wood Canyon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach today, with the flames advancing toward high-dollar hillside estates overlooking the ocean, burning at least five multimillion-dollar homes.
The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m., Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran said.
The fire was estimated to be about three acres as of 3:30 p.m. but spread to at least 30 acres by 5 p.m.
"Unfortunately I think this is what we're going to be experiencing over the next several weeks and years," said Chief Brian Fennessy of the Orange County Fire Authority during a press conference Wednesday night. "The vegetation is so dry it is not taking much for the fire to take off running and burn very quickly."
The flames spread quickly as they tore through thick brush on the hillside, aided by ocean winds that sparked spot fires ahead of the main blaze.
The fire pushed its way uphill, advancing on Aliso Summit Trail and into the neighboring multimillion-dollar estates.
Multiple structures caught fire in the 30300 block of La Vue near the Aliso Summit Trail, with others along Coronado Pointe also believed to have burned.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
"We have the entire region focused on this fire right now to make sure we have every fire engine available in the area to put this fire out," said Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.
The flames advanced even as fixed-wing planes dropped fire retardant on the hillside in hopes of slowing the advance of the flames. Several water-dropping helicopters were also being employed in the firefight.
Evacuations were ordered in the Coronado Pointe and Pacific Island Drive areas, while voluntary evacuation orders were issued in the Balboa Nyes and Moulton Meadows neighborhoods in Laguna Beach. Students taking part in after-school activities at Laguna Beach High School were also evacuated, according to the school district.
A temporary shelter is open at Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Pkwy.
Officials provide updates on Coastal Fire damage
Orange County Fire Authority says the Coastal Fire has burned about 200 acres and approximately 20 homes.
Fire Chief warns more wildfires like this on the way
High winds sending burning embers into additional homes
SKY9's Desmond Shaw reports that homes, even ones that earlier appeared safe, are catching on fire as high winds pick up burning embers.
OC Fire officials will hold 7:30 press conference
Officials plan to hold a live press conference and provide an update on the Coastal Fire burning in Laguna Niguel. Viewers can tune in on KCAL9 or at CBSLA.com.
LAFD assists with Orange County Coastal Fire
The Los Angeles Fire Department has deployed their LAFD Strike Team 1001, consisting of five engines and a battalion chief, to help battle the Coastal Fire in Orange County.
Costal Fire estimated to be 183 acres
Fire crews continue to battle what authorities have dubbed the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel. More than a dozen homes have burned, including multimillion-dollar mansions and the fire has grown to an estimated 183 acres.
Firefighters rescue a resident's cat
Firefighters were able to rescue a Laguna Niguel resident's cat, Nivens, from her home. The resident said the cat may have been hiding under her bed.
Cat rescued by firefighters
The owner of the cat, named Nivens, was thankful her pet was ok as the Coastal Fire continued to tear through homes on Coronado Pointe.
Ammunition heard exploding in a burning house
Michele Gile reports from Laguna Niguel where firefighters said that the sounds of explosions coming from home engulfed in flames are likely ammunition that was kept in the home.
Flames in the Coastal Fire moving eastward
Reporting from the scene in Laguna Niguel, CBSLA's Michele Gile spoke to firefighters on the scene who say flames are moving eastward and will likely catch homes on the opposite side of the street on fire as well.
Laguna Niguel Regional Park closed
Laguna Niguel Regional Park is closed due to the nearby Coastal Fire.
More than 13 structures destroyed
Firefighters said more than 13 structures have been destroyed in the fire.
As of 5:42 p.m., the fire is at 150 acres and zero percent contained.
Row of homes on fire in Laguna Niguel
As fire starts to gut a mansion in Laguna Niguel, a row of houses can be seen burning. SKY2's Desmond Shaw reports that it's this row of houses on fire that are overwhelming fire crews.
Temporary shelter open for those evacuated in Coastal Fire
A temporary shelter is open at Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Pkwy. For questions, please call 949-362-4300. For questions, please call City Hall at (949) 362-4300 or the County Hotline Number at (714) 628-7085.
Large air tankers deployed to fight Coastal Fire
From SKY2, a large firefighting airtanker is seen over the Coastal Fire where several homes are on fire.
Laguna Niguel home engulfed in flames
One home in Laguna Niguel was seen from SKY2 completely engulfed in flames while at least five other homes caught fire.
Several more homes have caught flames in Laguna Niguel
At least four homes were seen burning as crews worked to extinguish the Coastal Fire burning in Laguna Niguel.
Homes in Laguna Niguel can be seen burning
At least one home can be seen burning in what officials are calling the Coastal Fire.
Winds blowing smoke in direction of homes
Laguna Niguel officials issue evacuation orders
Officials said that residents near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe need to evacuate due to the fast moving brush fire.
The direction of the wind is carrying smoke toward and into the city.
People seen dangerously close to flames in Laguna Hills
Voluntary evacuations for Balboa Nyes neighborhood
The Laguna Beach Police Department has issued voluntary evacuation orders for the Balboa Nyes neighborhood due to the fire.
Flames can be seen from Sky9 threatening homes.