Election results 2022: Latest results, video, reports from across California
It's Election Day, and voters are casting their ballots across the Bay Area and California.
Click here for election results from Bay Area, California.
Washington — Polls have closed in more than 40 states, as one of the most contentious and divisive campaign seasons in recent memory nears its end. Control of Congress and critical offices around the country hang in the balance in this year's midterm elections.
CBS News has characterized Senate control as a toss-up, while House control leans Republican.
Polls have closed in several key battleground states, including Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada. CBS News characterizes the races in the Senate battlegrounds Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin as all toss-ups. READ MORE
Full results and projections for every House, Senate and governor's race can be found in the CBS News Election Center and in updates below.
California races could determine control of US House
The outcome in a string of highly competitive California U.S. House races will play into control of Congress next year, potentially helping Republicans seize control or providing a Democratic buffer as the party struggles to maintain its teetering majority.
The stakes were spotlighted last week, when President Joe Biden traveled to Southern California to campaign on behalf of endangered Democratic Rep. Mike Levin, whose district straddles Orange and San Diego counties. It was Biden's second trip to California in less than three weeks. Meantime, Vice President Kamala Harris was in Los Angeles for a rally Monday to urge Democratic voters to get to the polls.
The states where abortion rights are on the ballot on Election Day
Abortion rights has emerged among the top issues motivating voters this election cycle after the Supreme Court rolled back the constitutional right to an abortion, and in some states, questions deciding the future of abortion access will be on the ballot next month.
The November elections will decide which party controls the House and Senate, and in Senate races in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, voters who rank the issue as very important favor Democratic candidates over their Republican opponents, recent polls conducted by CBS News found.