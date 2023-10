Woman who was rescued after SUV went into San Joaquin River dies The woman who was rescued with her five-year-old after crashing into the San Joaquin River has died, according to the CHP. The crash happened last week when their SUV went into the San Joaquin River from Airport Way. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where we now know she died. A Good Samaritan who jumped in to rescue the woman and her child also died.