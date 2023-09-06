WGA, SAF-AFTRA members facing eviction, missed mortgage payments as strikes continue Hollywood workers are feeling the effects of the ongoing W-G-A and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Workers are now beginning to miss mortgage payments, and evictions are becoming more common. That's despite assistance from multiple groups— the Entertainment Community Fund says it's distributed more than six million dollars to nearly 29 hundred TV and film workers. One issue: many workers hadn't been able to rebuild their savings, used up when the industry shut down during the pandemic.