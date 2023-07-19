Watch CBS News

West Sacramento to get street sign shake-up

A new rule is rerouting the name of a local residential road. It's the same reason Squaw Valley up in Tahoe changed its name to Palisades. But now this statewide mandate has found its way to a quiet slice of West Sacramento.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.