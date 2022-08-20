"We don't want to hear uncomfortable data": Revealing the Black graduation gap at CSU schools As California State University students head back to school, data indicates that overall graduation rates are up. But stubborn racial inequities remain on CSU campuses. In partnership with the non-profit newsroom CalMatters, CBS California is taking a closer look at the graduation equity gaps on Cal State campuses. CSU has an ambitious 2025 goal of eliminating the graduation rate gap between so-called "underrepresented minorities" and other races. The problem: the way CSU bundles so-called underrepresented minorities to track those achievement goals statistically ignores how the system is failing some Black students.