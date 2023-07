Tracy man named as suspect in mother's death A Tracy man has been arrested in connection to his own mother's Friday night homicide. At roughly 9:30 p.m. on July 21, officers from the Tracy Police Department were called to a home in the 1700 block of Thicket Court. Once on the scene, officers discovered a deceased adult female who was clearly a homicide victim. The woman was later identified as 65-year-old Carla Carroll from Tracy, according to the police department.