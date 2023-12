The Answer: Who are the Houthis? The Pentagon says Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched more than 100 drone and missile attacks on at least 10 merchant ships in the Red Sea. The attacks have forced shipping companies to take longer routes, meaning you could end up paying more for just about everything you buy. But who are the Houthis and why are they attacking ships in the Red Sea? We're doing a deep dive in this segment of The Answer.