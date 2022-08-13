Stockton Police Officers Association says they are down 100 officers and it's creating dangerous sit The Stockton Police Officers Association says a fatal shooting may have been prevented if they had more officers available. In a blunt statement, the SPOA says they are down 100 officers and its creating ‘dangerous situations that gets officers injured, decreases response times to calls for service, creates a danger for the public and emboldens criminals who take advantage of the lack of timely police response.” This is the second time this week, we’ve heard from law enforcement about staffing shortages. Sutter County Sheriff announced service reductions due to staffing. Sac Sheriff and Sac PD also short.