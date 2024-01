See What's On CBS13

Storer Transportation announced it was granted a rare $3 million grant by the California Energy Commission to increase Stanislaus County's electric school bus fleet.

Stanislaus County increasing electric school bus fleet Storer Transportation announced it was granted a rare $3 million grant by the California Energy Commission to increase Stanislaus County's electric school bus fleet.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On