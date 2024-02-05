Watch CBS News

Schools reopening Tuesday in Rocklin

Placer County crews have been hard at work restoring power and water in Rocklin. Four Rocklin Unified schools were closed Monday because of the damage, but the school district said all campuses will be back open for class on Tuesday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.