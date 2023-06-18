See What's On CBS13

Ashley Nanfria, the newest member of the CBS13 weather team, has your extended 7-day forecast!

Saturday evening weather forecast: June 17, 2023 Ashley Nanfria, the newest member of the CBS13 weather team, has your extended 7-day forecast!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On