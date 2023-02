See What's On CBS13

Folsom vs. St. Marys (girls), Jesuit vs. Modesto Christian (boys), Vanden vs. Lincoln (girls), Vanden vs. Sacramento (boys).

Sac-Joaquin section championships highlights Folsom vs. St. Marys (girls), Jesuit vs. Modesto Christian (boys), Vanden vs. Lincoln (girls), Vanden vs. Sacramento (boys).

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On