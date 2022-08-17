Watch CBS News

Resources scaled back in search for Kiely Rodni

The number of personnel searching for Kiely Rodni on Sunday topped 300. Today, on day 12 of the search, that number is down to 82. The 16-year-old was last seen on August 6th at a party. So far, authorities have received over 1,100 tips.
