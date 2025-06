Here is a look at Northern California's extended 7-day forecast with CBS Sacramento's Chief Meteorologist Nic Merianos.

Monday evening Northern California weather forecast: June 2, 2025 Here is a look at Northern California's extended 7-day forecast with CBS Sacramento's Chief Meteorologist Nic Merianos.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On