Man killed in Sacramento County wrong-way crash

According to the CHP, a 53-year-old man from Galt was driving the wrong way on Twin Cities near Clay Station Road around 5:30 a.m. when he crashed head-on into a truck. He was killed on impact. The other driver was not badly hurt.
