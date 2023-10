Kings play Warriors in their preseason home opener Sunday The Sacramento Kings play the Golden State Warriors at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday. It's the team's preseason home opener. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. And CBS13 has got it all covered. We'll be live starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, then we'll bring you all the action on the court on the CBS13 News at 10 and 11.