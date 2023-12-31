STATE SECRET: Is California's landmark prison reform leading to a change in criminal behavior?

Are prison reform laws in California leading to more rehabilitation and fewer felons reoffending after release? The state still can't - or won't - provide the data to answer those basic questions.

Over the past year, we've conducted dozens of interviews with former inmates, crime victims, prosecutors, public defenders, lawmakers, researchers, and advocates for both prisoners and crime victims. Many, if not all of them, would also like the data and answers we've been working to get from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

This continuing coverage was prompted by a 2022 mass shooting in the shadow of California's state capitol. Nearly two years later, we're still working to get answers and access to - what should be - public information and data about early prison release policies and recidivism.

See more of our continuing coverage here: https://www.cbsnews.com/sacramento/tag/rehabilitation-recidivism-data/