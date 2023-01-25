Inderkum High football banquet honored former coach Greg Najee Grimes Six months after his death, community members come together to celebrate former Inderkum High School football coach, Greg Najee Grimes. Grimes, who was killed last July in a shooting downtown, was honored at the Inderkum football banquet Tuesday night. The Inderkum Tigers dedicated their football season to him. The banquet also presented student awards from the Greg Najee Grimes 212 Anchors Foundation, created to commemorate the coach as a pillar in his community.