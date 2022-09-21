Family of California prison inmate who died of injury inflicted by guard files civil rights lawsuit The family of an inmate who died in custody at California State Prison, Sacramento has filed a civil rights lawsuit. The inmate died in 2016 after a guard threw him onto a concrete floor. Two guards involved were fired in 2018. One pled guilty to deprivation of rights and both pled guilty to falsifying documents in an attempted coverup. Family members claim they never knew about the cover-up until the case it appeared in the media. The lawsuit accuses prison officials of excessive force and due process violations.