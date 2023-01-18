Watch CBS News

Fallen Officer Ty Lenehan honored in Elk Grove

Next Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of Elk Grove Police Officer Ty Lenehan's death in the line of duty. On Tuesday night, city leaders held a ceremony remembering Lenehan and announced a permanent memorial in his honor.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.