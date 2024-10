Fact-checking claims about California's Proposition 36: What it means for drug arrests Supporters say Prop 36 will force people into treatment and get them off the street. But are there enough treatment beds? And who’s going to pay for it? Opponents say Prop 36 will fill up jails and mark a return to the 1980s war on drugs. But will it? CBS News California is fact-checking the claims and analyzing the concerns.