Court hearing Monday for suspect accused of shooting at Roseville hospital The man accused of threatening the state Capitol is set to appear in court on Monday. Police say 30-year-old Jackson Pinney from Hayward was taken into custody in Granite Bay yesterday, after his truck was spotted at a nearby mobile home park. He's accused of opening fire at three separate locations in Citrus Heights and Roseville before making some kind of credible threat to the Capitol building.