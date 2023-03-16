CHP: Driver in deadly Granite Bay crash was DUI, speeding, driving dangerously New information has been released about a deadly December crash in Granite Bay that killed four fathers. The CHP has confirmed that toxicology reports indicate the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was also speeding. The driver made an unsafe turn on East Roseville Parkway, causing the car to fly off the road and crash into three trees. The widow of one of the men in the car is suing the driver's estate and the House of Oliver restaurant for allegedly overserving him.