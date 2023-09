Child, 2, dies from gunshot wound in San Francisco Bay Area Police in Vallejo have confirmed detectives are investigating a shooting late Friday morning that left a two-year-old child dead. Police said the initial calls came in at around 11:23 a.m. Friday morning from a local hospital that reported the arrival of a two-year-old in critical condition who had suffered at least on gunshot wound. Authorities said the toddler unfortunately succumbed to their injuries.