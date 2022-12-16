Watch CBS News

Change to BMI chart tracks severe child obesity

Updated growth charts released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now extend to a body mass index of 60 — up from previous charts that stopped at a BMI of 37, with additional categories to track obesity in kids ages 2 to 19.
