Call Kurtis: Thieves stealing mail and "washing" checks Someone attempted to cash a $37 check made out to the power company that Dottie and Charlie Leighton dropped in the blue mailbox. However, the amount was changed to nearly $10,000. Dottie Leighton stated that mail thieves could potentially empty out a whole bank account, but luckily the issue was caught. Investigators believe that in some cases, mail thieves fish out mail using homemade devices or stolen master keys, also known as arrow keys.