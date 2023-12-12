Watch CBS News

California 2030: Pressure when tipping

How do you feel about tipping these days? Pressured? Well, you're not alone. In this segment of California 2030, we hear from Anastasia Murphy, the publisher of Edible Sacramento magazine, about tipping trends.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.