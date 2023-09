See What's On CBS13

Local thought leader Cameron Law, of the Carlsen Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, discusses building a world-class innovation city and region.

California 2030: Cameron Law Local thought leader Cameron Law, of the Carlsen Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, discusses building a world-class innovation city and region.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On